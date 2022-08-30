Four people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made on Monday and early Tuesday by law enforcement officers. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Patricio Lopez Lopez, 23, address unknown, arrested on C.R. 100N east of C.R. 280W on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Joshua C. Perkins, 28, of the 200 block of East State Street, Ashley, arrested in the 5000 block of North C.R. 925E, Fremont, on two fugitive warrants.
• James A. Scott, 45, of the 200 block of Lisle Street, Kendallville, arrested in the 1100 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Heather M. Wynn, 34, of the 500 block of Williams Street, arrested in the 1100 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and obstruction of justice.
