Due to a reporter’s error, attribution for a quote in a story about the Steuben County Board of Commissioners discussing funding for the Steuben County Council on Aging was reversed between two commissioners.
A quote should have been attributed to Wil Howard, president of the Commissioners, and not fellow Commissioner Ken Shelton.
The story should have read:
Howard then asked (Steuben County Councilman Tony) Isa if his statements were accurate.
“Not to put Councilman Isa on the spot, but you’re also the liaison via council. Would you say that those statements are true,” Howard asked.
“There are six new board members, correct. And there was an audit just completed and it came back clear. So to your point, yes,” Isa responded.
The online version of the story has been corrected. That story may be found at https://bit.ly/3NKu6DH.
The Herald Republican regrets the error.
