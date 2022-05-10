ORLAND — The first Town of Orland tea luncheon is this Saturday with a Downton Abbey theme.
The luncheon is to raise money for the town of Orland and any upcoming projects that the town needs help with. The lunch will include many types of finger foods that have been made and prepared by Laurie Musclow and Judy Milleman, different types of teas and Downton Abbey themed games.
It is encouraged that guests wear their best period pieces and to bring their English accents for a fun day of finger foods and tea.
“So we're going to have scones and the little three tea sandwiches are normally cucumber, chicken salad and egg salad. Then delectables are quite an assortment of things that we like; like our macaroons. We have garden nibblers to start,” said Milleman. “They are little votive cups and you put a little bit of ranch dressing in the bottom and then like carrot sticks and so while everybody is seated you can eat your little garden nibbler while we bring in the trays food.”
The luncheon is already achieving the women's goal of bringing the town together by the assistance from the local Lions Club. The Lions Club will have high school volunteers to help serve and clean up the event.
Not only has the event brought people together but it will be assisting the town with upcoming issues. The lunch currently has around 50 attendees registered and they have a capacity of 90 people so there is plenty of room for everyone.
“It's good to know your neighbors and your neighborhood. It's good to be known as the town that does things over there instead of a sleepy little town,” said Musclow.
Milleman and Musclow have done events for the town in the past and have big ideas for the future. The two stressed the importance of keeping the community connected and active.
The tickets for the luncheon are $10 and can be purchased at the Orland Town Hall or by calling. Tickets can only be purchased by cash. Musclow can be reached at 815-325-7204 and Milleman can be reached at 667-7202 for any questions or to purchase tickets.
To keep the on theme with Downton Abbey, Milleman will be selling women's headbands for $4 and girls' headbands for $2 at the lunch.
The Downton Abbey Luncheon will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Orland Community Center located at 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland.
