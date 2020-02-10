ANGOLA — A Fort Wayne man started serving a 16-year prison term Monday after being sentenced in Steuben Superior Court.
Jared Dean Starkey, 27, was convicted of Level 3 felony robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and Level 6 felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Judge William Fee sentenced him to 16 years for the robbery charge with credit for 180 days already spent in Steuben County Jail. Starkey was sentenced to two years on the vehicle theft conviction, which was suspended. He will serve two years probation after he is released from prison.
Starkey and his 16-year-old nephew Devin Starkey of Fort Wayne robbed a gas station on North Wayne Street at gun point on Aug. 14.
Devin was also in Superior Court on Monday morning, and pleaded guilty to Level 3 felony aiding in robbery while armed with a firearm. His sentencing is set for March 9. If Fee accepts the plea bargain tendered Monday betwee, Devin's public defender Cedric M. Hollabaugh and the prosecutor's office, Devin would be sentenced to nine years, serve five and be on probation for the following four years.
The Starkeys stole cash and cigarettes in the robbery, say court documents.
Angola Police responded to a call of an armed robbery at about 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 14. An officer was nearby and started to pursue the suspect vehicle, which ended up in Fremont before heading back south on Interstate 69, said a police report.
Other police agencies assisted with the pursuit. At mile marker 348, Ashley Police deployed stop sticks, which were successful in flattening two of the tires on Starkey's vehicle, which came to a stop in a ditch just south of the Ashley exit.
The Starkeys then fled on foot. Devin was caught quickly. Jared was taken into custody by Ashley police officers following an approximately five-hour manhunt.
