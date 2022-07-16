ANGOLA — A new law requiring public comment periods at school board meetings won’t have much impact on school districts in the four-county area.
They’ve already been providing people with the opportunity to speak. But some of the policies have been tweaked to be more in line with what the new law spells out.
The law went into effect July 1, and all public school board meetings must allow comment, whether it is a regular, special or emergency meeting.
The new law only applies to school boards. For all other public bodies, the Indiana Open Door Law specifically states that boards are not required to allow public comment unless the meeting is, for example, a public hearing that ensures the opportunity to comment on a specific proposal.
For the past year plus, in reaction to COVID-19 restrictions to what is being taught in schools and appears on library shelves, several members of the public have spoken out at school board meetings, some in a disruptive fashion. In some Indiana school districts, public comment was not allowed, leading to unruly behavior and eventually the public comment law.
Perhaps the school districts in northeast Indiana that saw the most vocal airing of concerns were East Noble and Fremont.
“Public participation at East Noble has always been part of our School Board Meetings. We value public input as we understand there are a variety of perspectives from people who reside within our community,” Superintendent Teresa Gremaux said in an email.
The same holds true for Fremont, which endured a lawsuit, which ultimately was dismissed, over school COVID policy.
“The Board welcomes opinions and questions from the community. As a result, the agenda for each regular meeting provides time for public expression. Public expressions will be placed right after the Pledge of Allegiance on the agenda. Public expression is limited to discussion of items on the agenda,” Superintendent Bill Stitt said in an email.
Perhaps the one significant change local boards are making is limiting comment to agenda items only, which is spelled out in the law.
“We allow 3 minutes per patron. They can now comment on items on the agenda for the given board meeting,” Hamilton Superintendent Anthony Cassel said in an email.
At Prairie Heights, nothing has changed at all, said Superintendent Jeff Reed.
“We’ve always allowed public comment at the beginning of our meetings, so no changes there,” Reed said. We’ve never had an issue with time limits at our meetings, so we’re not looking to make any changes to that at this time.”
East Noble has instituted limits in its policy, but it is not a change.
“East Noble Board of School Trustees allows for public comment prior to any action item. Patrons have an opportunity to comment for up to three minutes. The timeframe for all public comments is 20 minutes in length; this will not change with the new law,” Gremaux said.
Here are some of the specifics spelled out in the new law, as explained by the Indiana School Boards Association:
• Public comment can be limited only to agenda items;
• Like the East Noble limit, time limit policies can be instituted. These could, in effect, potentially not allow some people to talk’
• Public comment must be allowed before the board votes on action items. Comments on matters that are for discussion only by the board, don’t have to be allowed;
• Speech can’t be limited to certain individuals, such as only taxpayers or parents of students;
• School boards are allowed to conduct meetings virtually only if there is a public health emergency. During these virtual meetings, public comment is not required.
• People must be physically present at a meeting in order to make comment.
Across the United States school board members and meetings endured aggressive behavior, from interruptions at meetings to out-and-out threats to the safety of officials by members of the public.
Some school districts tried to get their board meetings under control by limiting or not allowing public comments. This was also an impetus toward the new law.
