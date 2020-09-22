ANGOLA — Indiana residents seeking free or low-cost training through the state's Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act now have the option to complete Trine University online degree programs in in-demand areas such as business, information systems, manufacturing technology and healthcare.
Through an agreement with WorkOne and INTraining, eligible Hoosiers can receive state funding to complete associate degrees in business administration, information systems or manufacturing technology; or bachelor's degrees in accounting, human resource management, information systems, manufacturing technology, psychology or healthcare administration.
The programs are offered through TrineOnline, providing the convenience of online delivery, unlimited academic support and career-ready skills.
"We know that with the current economic uncertainty, many Hoosiers are seeking to enhance their job prospects, and we are pleased to be able to help them take that next step in their career path," said Keirsten Eberts, assistant vice president and dean of academics for TrineOnline. "TrineOnline's academic programs have been developed to meet industry needs and are designed to fit the schedules of busy adults."
The university plans to add more programs in areas such as health sciences in the future.
Those interested in obtaining funding for TrineOnline degree programs can apply by going to indianacareerready.com or visiting their local WorkOne, and filling out the form for free job training. Applicants must be Indiana residents, have a high school diploma or equivalent but less than a college degree, and be eligible for state financial aid.
Companies interested in learning about partnership opportunities can contact Julie Zollinger, director of corporate partnerships at Trine University, at 702-8005 or zollingerj@trine.edu.
For more information about TrineOnline degree programs, visit trine.edu/online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.