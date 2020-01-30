Friday
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
Saturday
• Steuben County Lakes Council, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Monday
• Angola Police Pension Board, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 9 a.m.
• Pigeon Creek Drainage Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1-4:30 p.m. Drainage board, 10 a.m.
• Steuben County Sheriff’s Merit Board, sheriff’s department, 206 E. Gale St., Angola, 4 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Board of Public Works and Safety, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Plan Commission, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
• Hamilton Town Council, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
• Ashley Board of Zoning Appeals, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, 6:30 p.m. Plan commission, 7 p.m.
• Angola Historic Preservation Commission, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
• Angola Parks and Recreation Board, parks department, 299 S. John St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• Steuben County Sheriff’s Merit Board, sheriff’s office, 206 E. Gale St., Angola, 4 p.m.
• Steuben County Plan Commission, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
