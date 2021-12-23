ANGOLA — After a year of pandemic hiccups and unforeseen obstacles, the Steuben County Manufacturing Academy is getting ready to welcome its first session for high school students in January.
The academy is a collaborative initiative supported by the Steuben County Economic Development Corporation, LaGrange County Economic Development and Ivy Tech Community College that seeks to provide local adults and high school students with a paid learning experience about manufacturing fundamentals while also connecting them with local manufacturing businesses.
“The industry is just looking for a pipeline for people, for talent,” said Mike Landram, Director of Workforce Development for the Steuben County EDC. “Manufacturing is going to pay long-term more than those service-related jobs.”
The academy was originally set to open in the fall of 2020 but experienced initial setbacks due to COVID. Separate adult and high school students sessions are offered, with the former taking place in the summer and the later taking place during the fall and spring semesters.
The first adult session took place this summer, but the first high school student session — scheduled for this fall — was again postponed due to last minute difficulties with Ivy Tech instructors. It will begin on Jan. 19 with 12 students.
“We were able to redirect some of the fall students to the spring semester,” Landram said. “Until we have more experience with it — especially with a larger group — 12 is our max right now.”
Through the academy, students experience classroom instruction and hands-on labs that teach them hard skills like shop operations, safety and blueprint reading as well as soft skills like teamwork, communications and problem-solving.
The program lasts 12 weeks and allows students to graduate as certified production technicians, with OSHA 10 and 4-MSSC CPT certifications.
Students can also receive $10 an hour for paid training experience if they are sponsored by one of the program’s 15 local partnering companies, including:
Brightmark of Ashley, Cardinal IG of Fremont, D.A.S. Services of Angola, Eva-Lution of Angola, Indiana Marine Products of Angola, Koester Metals of Fremont, Miller Poultry of Orland, Rieke of Hamilton, RR Donnelley of Angola, Special Cutting Tools of Angola, Triton Metal Products of Hamilton, Univertical of Angola, Vestil Manufacturing of Angola, Western Consolidated Technologies of Fremont and Exo-S of Howe, LaGrange County.
The academy is intended to help address these businesses’ talent needs and connect them with incoming members of the workforce.
“There wasn’t enough evidence that everybody was working together as much as they could and as much as they should,” Landram said. “Our hope with the academy was to make that long-term impact.”
Any Indiana high school student with a desire to gain hands-on, technical training is eligible for the program, but preference is given to those from Steuben County and the surrounding areas.
The first high school student session in January will include some students from Angola High School, and last week, the Lakeland Board of Trustees approved some of the program’s industrial robotics classes for the high school’s curriculum.
“The schools were very interested in the academy for the graduation pathways,” Landram said. “An academy like what we were thinking about could satisfy graduation requirements.”
“It was nice that the EDC saw the need to connect with school hours to get students participating,” said Schaune Relue, Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County. “What is just so remarkable about it is there are company sponsors who pay the students to attend the training.”
The program is designed to provide entry level education for the manufacturing industry so that students can gain foundational skills and continue specialized training elsewhere.
Some students who have an interest in the Impact Institute in Kendallville could also benefit from the Manufacturing Academy, whether as a next step or alternative opportunity.
“The manufacturing certifications are designed to be stackable,” Relue said. “Students who complete the Manufacturing Academy could go to Impact and do additional training.”
“Some students, for their own reasons, have to pass on Impact,” Landram said. “It gives them a chance to have another option.”
The academy is free for all students — high schoolers and adults — thanks to various sources of funding, such as the Don Wood and Dekko Foundations.
While the spring session is closed for applications, recruitment will soon start for the summer adult session.
The adult session will run from June 7 to Aug. 25, meeting every week for 12 weeks on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise Center, 907 S. Wayne St.
For more information about the Manufacturing Academy or to apply for the program, visit bit.ly/3FsWBCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.