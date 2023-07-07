ANGOLA — A parcel of land across from Scoops Ice Cream has caused a stir among the community.
The 40 acres is currently up for rezoning consideration to switch it from agriculture to high impact.
A proposal from Primco/Smith Road LLC would subdivide the parcel into two with the primary plat housing Speedway Professional Park. This addition would be utilized for a concrete batch plant and/or an asphalt plant in the future. The property is located on the 3400 block of North S.R. 127.
Community members have taken to Facebook to voice their concerns and spread the word about the proposal. Posts have been encouraging all Steuben County residents to attend the Angola Plan Commission meeting on Monday at 5 p.m. in City Hall. The meeting will hold a public hearing section which is open to the public.
Posts have also urged the community to take action by calling and emailing Common Council members.
Residents fear a devaluation of area homes and potential air pollutants as a result of the project. Part of Pokagon State Park and a handful of popular county lakes are within a 2-mile radius of the parcel’s location, one of which is the lower basin of Lake James.
The property has been used for construction staging and stockpiling of materials since at least 2006.
While a majority of users have expressed their disapproval of the plant, public opinion hasn’t been entirely unanimous.
“I understand where you’re coming from but it will also bring much needed jobs to this area and job security,” commented Amber Thompson.
Others spoke from their own experiences regarding the negatives of the project.
“We have a gravel/asphalt plant beside us, horrible. They don’t follow rules, in and out all hours, stinks, noise. Protest!” commented Betsy Taylor-Lowe.
If the land is rezoned into a high impact district, an industrial permitted use would allow for a construction demolition landfill. Moreso, a high impact designation could open the parcel to other permitted uses in the future such as accessory, commercial, institutional and industrial operations.
These could include storage tanks (hazardous and non-hazardous), sewage treatment facilities, a junkyard and the list continues.
The matter is up for discussion among the Angola Plan Commission on Monday at 5 p.m. where members will vote on the subdivide request. The zoning request is waiting for a vote from Common Council during its July 17 meeting at 7 p.m. Both will take place in City Hall.
Questions about the project should be directed to the Department of Economic Development & Planning at 665-745 or planning@angolain.org.
