ANGOLA — Poultry exhibitors for the Steuben County Virtual 4-H Fair received their virtual awards Friday evening.
The poultry show traditionally takes place on the first day of the fair, with exhibitors showing their ducks, chickens, geese and turkeys for the judges near the poultry barn.
This year’s poultry awards are as follows:
Fancy Bantam
• Jordan Baker, Grand Champion, Blue
• Preston Cameron, Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
• Jaslyn Moreno, Blue, Blue
Fancy Duck
• Jordan Baker, Grand Champion
Fancy Goose
• Jordan Baker, Grand Champion
Laying Hens
• Jagger Hurraw, Grand Champion
• Jaslyn Moreno, Reserve Grand Champion
• Jordan Baker, Honor
• Ava Budak, Honor
• David Claudy, Honor
• Alycea Foreman, Blue
• Sara Hostetler, Blue
• James Slabaugh, Blue
• Amber Smith, Blue
• Harlee Wise, Blue
Market Ducks
• Chantell Osborn, Grand Champion
• Abrianna Hutter, Reserve Grand Champion
• Elizabeth Curey, Blue
• Alexyss Keener, Blue
• Grace Albert, Red
Market Goose
• Abrianna Hutter, Grand Champion
• Ella Heifner, Reserve Grand Champion
• Kaylee Heifner, Blue
Meat Birds
• Araina Fackler, Grand Champion
• Joseph Heifner, Reserve Grand Champion
• Kaylee Heifner, Honor
• Alycea Foreman, Blue
• Carter Heifner, Blue
• Ella Heifner, Blue
• Grady Hoover, Blue
• Sophia Hoover, Blue
Poultry Showmanship
• David Claudy, Champion
• Laken Mosier, Champion
• Hawkin Wise, Champion
• Harlee Wise, Participation Pullets
• Bailey Happ, Grand Champion
• Laken Mosier, Reserve Grand Champion
• Shelby Kasten, Honor
• David Claudy, Blue
• Sara Hostetler, Blue
• Alexyss Keener, Blue
• Chantell Osborn, Blue
• Amber Smith, Blue
• Preston Cameron, Red
Standard Fancy
• Daniel Rollins, Grand Champion
• Laken Mosier, Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
• Jordan Baker, Reserve Grand Champion
• Preston Cameron, Blue, Blue
• David Claudy, Blue, Blue
• Lydia Rollins, Blue
Turkeys
• Sydney Craig, Supreme Grand Champion
• Hunter Allen, Reserve Grand Champion
• Emma Allen, Blue
• Adilyn Smith, Blue
• Hawkin Wise, Blue
A video with awards for poultry can be found at puext.in/steubenfair2020.
