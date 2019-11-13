7 arrested in 5 days
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Friday through Tuesday morning by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Brandy N. Beebe, 40, of the 7000 block of North C.R. 700W, Orland, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Nathan J. Costa, 20, of the 500 block of Water Street, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Mylisa M. Esselburn, 29, of the 2000 block of South C.R. 475E, Hamilton, arrested on a civil warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Jayme L. Etheridge, 33, homeless, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of theft.
• Armando Gomez, 21, of the 400 block of Washington Street, arrested in the 400 block of Washington Street on a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of a crash.
• Jamie R. Graves, 58, of the 3000 block of North C.R. 1025W, Orland, arrested at S.R. 327 and C.R. 300N on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Thomas A. Sitts, 19, of the 5000 block of South C.R. 200E, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 500 block of South Washington Street on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and minor in possession of alcohol.
• Mark A. Voges, 50, of the 800 block of Pine Run, arrested on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Burt A. Watson, 49, of the 3000 block of North C.R. 800E, Howe, arrested in the 3000 block of S.R. 127 on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of theft.
