INDIANAPOLIS — A conservative political foundation recognized Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, as one of its top legislators based on voting records from the 2019 session.
Other area lawmakers were scored, but didn't crack the 80% mark for votes sought by the right-wing American Conservative Union Foundation. That organization is the nation's oldest conservative lobbying group and also host of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.
The annual rankings of state lawmakers rank based on votes on issues regarding three main pillars including fiscal an economic issues, social and cultural topics and "government integrity" issues.
Smaltz was recognized with the "conservative achievement" designation for his work in the Indiana House last session, scoring an 88% rating. That's up slightly from an 83% in 2018. His lifetime voting score is also 88%.
Elsewhere in the House, Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, scored 68% in his freshman year in the legislature, while Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, was scored 76%. Zent was down from 83% in 2018 and his lifetime rating of 86%.
In the Senate, neither area senator hit the 80% line to be recognized by the ACUF.
Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, scored 68%, below his 2018 rating of 73% and lifetime rating of 83%. Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, posted a 61% score in 2019, down from 82% in 2018 and a lifetime average of 68%.
Examples of bills that legislators were scored on included banning "dismemberment abortions," voting against minimum wage increases, voting against a measure preventing homeowners associations from banning solar panels on homes, and voting against an amendment seeking to make short-term health plans cover pre-existing conditions, among others.
