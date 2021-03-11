Four people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Cassandra D. Borton, 20, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, arrested in the 900 block of North Wayne Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Jammie L. Broughton, 30, of the 400 block of North Superior Street, arrested on Washington Street and S.R. 120, Fremont, on charges of felony identity deception and misdemeanor driving while suspended and false informing.
• Dennis J. Hans, 36, of the 400 block of East Pearl Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 350 mile marker on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Tonya S. Wilson, 52, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, arrested on Broad Street at North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior.
