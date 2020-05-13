ANGOLA — The Angola Plan Commission has forwarded a favorable recommendation to the Angola Common Council rezone a parcel of property at 941 E. Maumee St., Angola from small to medium general commercial C1 to institutional that might eventually be developed as senior housing.
Applicant Rick Gates said he requested the rezoning to be able to build up to two senior living complexes on the property with on-site nursing care.
Institutional zoning, said city Economic Development and Planning Director Vivian Likes, allows for things such as nursing homes, churches, childcare, government offices, hospitals, libraries and other similar structures.
Likes reminded the commission that their discussion was to only be on the rezoning, not any future development plans for the site, since the development plan was not on the agenda.
If and when a development is decided upon for the property, that plan will come back before the commission.
“This site fits the development well with being close to the hospital and a nice, rural feeling,” Gates said. “That’s why we like this site.”
The property is currently owned by Dan Van Gordon and Doug Wilson.
Van Gordon said the property used to be the Wise Stop Motel which was condemned a number of years ago and torn down with a complete cleanup of the property being done.
“We didn’t put anything there because we had hoped to be able to develop it ourselves or sell it to be developed,” he said.
If a favorable rezoning recommendation had not passed, Van Gordon said from the standpoint of himself and his partner, they would keep the commercial zoning because they could add a truck stop or other different things available to commercial areas that would work in their favor.
“The city does need more housing and with this being 55 and over housing with nursing and medical staff on site, it’s a great use,” said Van Gordon.
Real estate broker Fred Beck said he has analyzed the property and feels that, in his professional opinion, going to an institutional zoning will have positive effects on neighboring properties and the community as a whole.
Likes received some correspondence from neighbors, both in writing and during the meeting, and the majority she said dealt with the development plan that was not yet before the commission.
The rezoning favorable recommendation will go before the common council at an upcoming meeting.
