INDIANAPOLIS — John and Chris Sutton and Sutton’s Deli were recently honored with a Small Business Spotlight by Anthem and the Indianapolis Colts.
The honor landed John and Chris in the spotlight at a recent Colts game with prime tickets and a prize package.
“When the Colts called, I thought it was a joke” John said.
Joke it was not, as John and Chris ended up on the sideline for the Colts game played on Dec. 26 on Monday Night Football.
As an Indianapolis-based company for 76 years, Anthem partners with the Colts to improve the lives of the people, businesses and communities they serve in Indiana.
As part of that ideal, the company created the Spotlight program that helps put small business in the spotlight during a Colts game, on the Colts website and on their social media.
In addition, the featured businesses also receive a $1,000 donation. The winners are selected prior to each Colts home game and are notified about a week in advance so they can make arrangements to be at the game.
Two people get to represent the business at the game, and of course, for Sutton’s Deli, it was the longtime partnership of John and Chris that made it happen.
“We had a blast, we sat in the very front row,” Chris said.
Earlier in December, Angola Main Street then-President Colleen Everage had nominated Sutton’s Deli for the recognition.
“Sutton’s have created a quality, anchor business in the downtown that allows a place for community to happen. Sutton’s have invested in our community, live and share in the community in so many ways,” Everage said.
The humble way that John and Chris conduct their business were reflected by John.
“We don’t do things to be recognized, but felt really honored. We were right next to the players. It was a lot of fun, an awesome experience,” John said.
Now, for the coming year, people can find information about Sutton’s Deli and their legacy in downtown Angola on the Colts’ website, colts.com. The notice given Sutton’s also has a link to their website and social media.
“Small businesses are America’s heart. Anthem is grateful to be in a position to support Small Businesses — the people and their drive to serve the communities in which they live,” it reads on the Colts’ website.
Many businesses throughout the state were honored in this past Colts season.
