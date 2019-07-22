ANGOLA — Bristol Bailer has that unique mix of youth and talent. Monday was just her third started calf show, but she had already won it twice.
The teenager who says showing “just comes naturally” to her is uber confident in the ring, but also knew this year’s event would be her toughest competition yet. Fellow contestants Layne Bachelor and Kiana Allshouse both had considerably more experience in addition to being household 4-H Fair names.
But Bailer was relaxed out there. You have to be, or the calf will pick up on your stress, she said. And, in the end, she was rewarded with the started calf champion of champions trophy over the reserve champion, Bachelor.
“They both are great competitors,” Bailer said of Bachelor and Allshouse. “They’ve both been showing since they were little kids and I’ve only been doing it a few years, so to win against them is a great accomplishment.
“Its my third time, so three-peat!”
Showing calf can be a tricky feat. Every round of the competition featured at least one calf that decided it wasn’t going to walk around the pen. Bailer’s calf showed just the slightest bit of fuss at the start of the final round, but calmed down quickly as she went on to perform what her parents called the best show of her career.
With one hand on the leash and another on the back of the calf’s neck, Bailer guided her animal on a slow and collected lap around the pen, always making sure to keep eye contact with the judges.
“That’s one of the most important things,” she said. “Look at the judge, look at your animal and stay very calm about it.”
Bailer’s calf performed admirably, the result of walking it two miles every single day, Bailer said, in an effort to teach it the right walking speed.
Bailer let out a sigh of relief when the judge shook her hand. Her calf then proceeded to lay down, as if to say it was relieved the show was over as well.
With the win, Bailer also earned a spot in Wednesday’s supreme showmanship competition.
Other winners from the started calf competition included:
Senior Showmanship: Kiana Allshouse
Intermediate Showmanship: Chase Bachelor
Junior Showmanship: Kiersen Crowl
