AUBURN — Republican Mike Ley won election as Auburn’s next mayor Tuesday, capturing 56% of the votes to outpace Democrat Sarah Payne with 44%.
In other only other contested race for city office, Republican Wayne Madden won re-election to the District 1 seat on the Auburn Common Council. Madden received 58% of the votes to hold off Democratic challenger Nora Schwartz.
Ley, 62, will take office Jan. 1, replacing Norm Yoder, who is retiring after 20 years in the mayor’s chair.
Raised in Avilla, Ley graduated from East Noble High School in 1975 as a classmate of Todd Fiandt, who won re-election as mayor of Garrett in Tuesday’s vote. Fiandt, the election’s lone Democratic winner in DeKalb County, captured 61% of the votes to defeat Republican challenger Larry Getts.
During his campaign, Ley emphasized his experience as a former building administrator for the city from 1986-1999. He said during his tenure with the city, he served as an assistant to Mayor Norman Rohm.
After leaving city government, Ley went into private business as owner of Signature Construction in Auburn.
Payne, 42, campaigned on the strength of her experience with Auburn Main Street, an organization that has promoted several events and improvements in downtown Auburn. She works with the Parkview DeKalb Foundation, based at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
Both Ley and Payne were making their first campaigns for elected office.
Madden, 72, a retired insurance agent, served as president of Lions Club International earlier in the decade.
Like Payne, Schwartz, 38, has worked actively with Auburn Main Street. She serves as an area development manager for Junior Achievement in three northeast Indiana counties, including DeKalb.
