FREMONT — Children are not the only ones that enjoy seeing firetrucks, talking to firefighters and listening to sirens as the trucks roll through town.
As the pancake and sausage breakfast at the Fremont Fire Department wound down during Music Fest, a woman and her small golden retriever were trying to get a photo to commemorate the day with a truck when Fremont firefighter Aaron Vanderpool invited them to come over and get a better photo not just with the truck, but on it.
“I told her to come put her dog on the truck where dogs often sit for pictures,” Vanderpool said.
Marty the golden retriever is special needs according to a letter his owner, Rebecca Cobb, sent thanking Vanderpool and the entire Fremont Fire Department for their kindness.
Cobb and Marty live in Michigan but were in the area visiting her parents who live at Clear Lake.
“We don’t do any of this for the recognition,” Vanderpool said. “So much of what we see in this line of work is bad, but seeing people smile, loving our trucks, that’s what it’s all about.”
Marty, said Cobb in an email, was born with an unknown origin brainstem injury that has left him blind with nystagmus, dealing with neurological tremors and other impairments that would cause him to be an immediate hospice case.
He was considered too healthy to just be put down at seven weeks of age but couldn’t be in the Leader Dog program or adopted out, as nobody would want a dog with his condition, so he stayed with Cobb.
Cobb volunteers to help puppies in her home for Leader Dogs for the Blind of Michigan. Their breeding female has had more than 40 successful puppies in her four litters, with Marty being the exception.
Marty wasn’t expected to live to see 2-3 months old, let alone the two years he’s lived so far with Cobb and her family.
Named after a nickname given to Cobb’s grandfather by her great-grandmother, Marty is named after Chief Martin Luepke, who served as a fire chief somewhere in Indiana and instilled the utmost respect in Cobb for all things related to the fire service.
“There was no name I thought more befitting than to give him a name that was the epitome of bravery in the face of fear, walking into any given situation with courage and a heart just to help and having faith that it would be OK,” Cobb said.
When he offered to let Marty sit on the truck for a photo, Vanderpool had no idea how much the gesture would mean to Cobb.
“It instantly made me tear up,” she said. “With him certainly not knowing what that meant to me and as a reminder that my grandfather is still watching over me. It was a gesture far beyond what he might even realize.”
Marty wears his collar with the Maltese cross and fire trucks on it with pride, Cobb said, and stops at every fire station he can, wagging his tail along the way.
He will howl in what Cobb calls an “honorable salute” to every siren he hears be it in his back yard or at a parade.
“He will put his head to the sky and tell you he’s supporting you,” Cobb said. “That’s something I could not train into him, he just has it in his nature, my little fire dog.”
Cobb sent her letter along with a photo of Marty and a short video clip of him howling with the sirens during the parade as a letter of gratitude to the firefighters.
“I send this along as proof of how you made a little blind hospice dog a very, very elated boy whose dreams just came true, helped him forget his problems for a while and helped my daughter and I who also are overwhelmed with problems and illness, to know we just need to have faith and courage too because God can do miracles,” Cobb’s letter said. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and should you ever see a car with bowing heads passing by or a teeny golden retriever holding his head high for you, that’s us saluting your bravery.”
