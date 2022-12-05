ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners have agreed on funding two portions of the Sheets Family Park project in Angola to the tune of approximately $437,500.
In their meeting Monday, commissioners agreed to fund an endowment for Sheets Park at $250,000 from the county’s share of American Rescue Plan Act money that has yet to be fully planned for spending.
The county is also going to kick in funding for engineering, up to $187,500.
The funds will have to be appropriated by the Steuben County Council.
“As (I’ve said) before, I think it’s a tremendous project,” Commissioner Ken Shelton said.
The YMCA of Steuben County, in conjunction with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, announced the development of the inclusive playground, splash pad, pickleball courts and gathering space at Sheets Family Park earlier this year.
As lead sponsor, Cameron is committing $1 million to support the construction and design of the project. Charles Sheets has donated the land.
Steuben County has jumped on board in a big way, first signalling possible support for $500,000 to establish an endowment for the park at the Steuben County Community Foundation.
The YMCAs Chuck Nedele said ever since the county got behind the project, many other have followed.
In addition to the sizeable contributions, commissioners have also agreed to provide an annual $10,000 stipend toward the park. The stipend, as well as the $187,500 for engineering, is coming from the county economic development income tax fund, which Commissioner Wil Howard said was appropriate because this project could attract people to the community.
The project is going to cost about $3.7 million.
The project will meet community needs identified in a 2016 survey calling for more recreational infrastructure on the north side of Angola. The new space will be accessible and inviting to all community members, creating a gathering place where everyone can come to learn, grow and relax.
“We just appreciate all you have done for this project,” said Sarah Funkhouser, YMCA of Steuben County CEO.
The park will be situated on ground that’s east of the main YMCA facility. It will be free and open to all. It will be under the umbrella of the Angola Parks & Recreation Department.
To support the development at Sheets Family Park, visit steubenfoundation.org and click on the donate now button. For more information on the park visit ymcasteuben.org or contact Funkhouser, at sfunkhouser@ymcasteuben.org. All donations will be held in the Steuben County Community Foundation’s “Sheets Family Park” Fund.
The YMCA has been serving the community for more than 20 years by offering aquatic, wellness, fitness and sports programming for adults and children. The Y serves more than 4,000 members, including more than 1,000 children from Steuben County and surrounding areas. For more information, call 668-3607 or visit ymcasteuben.org.
