FREMONT — The Fremont Town Council adjourned its public hearing on its 2022 proposed budget Tuesday after meeting for just two minutes as no members of the public were in attendance.
With a 40% increase to its total estimated budget, the board must now wait the state mandated 10 days before adopting.
The most substantial increase to Fremont’s estimated budget will be to the Community Crossings Fund. The fund was given a budget of $54,251 in 2021, but in 2022 will be increased 176% to an estimated $857,700, if the grant funding is received.
Community Crossings is the state’s transportation funding program. For smaller communities, it pays 75% of the cost of projects, with the local entities paying 25%.
Another big budget increase comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020 established by the federal government to help states and local governments mitigate any incurred financial damage from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fremont received $494,440 in American Rescue Plan funds bringing its total 2022 budget estimate to nearly $7 million. Its estimated total budget for 2021 was $4.9 million.
The Fremont Fire Department will see a 7% increase to its 2022 estimated budget up from $617,700 in 2021 to $665,036.
Fremont’s Clerk-Treasurer, Kathy Parsons, said that nearly $50,000 in additional funds will go toward the purchase of a new fire engine for the department.
“We will be looking at a new fire truck in the next couple of days,” she told the council.
Providing funds to pay any imposed property taxes within a municipality, Fremont’s Cumulative Capital Development fund was increased 40% from $150,000 in 2021 to $225,000.
Those increased funds were provided through the Next Level Roads program to fund construction projects on local roads and bridges.
Indiana’s Cumulative Capital Improvement Fund from cigarette taxes will decrease by 81% in the 2022 budget at $13,624, down from $32,313 in 2021.
The board will meet to adopt the proposed 2022 budget at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Fremont Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St.
