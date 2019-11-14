Today
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board, McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., Angola, 3:30 p.m. Executive session.
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, district office, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 6 p.m.
• Hudson Plan Commission, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 18
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. Drainage board, 2 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Service and budget committee, 6 p.m.
• Prairie Heights Community Schools Board, administration building, 305 S. C.R. 1150W, Brushy Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
• Steuben County 4-H Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
• Steuben County Economic Development Corporation Board, Enterprise Center, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, 3 p.m.
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees, Hendry Park Elementary School, 805 S. Washington St., Angola, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
• Steuben County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Steuben County Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21
• Steuben County Park Committee and Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. Courthouse study committee, 8 a.m.
• Steuben County Council on Aging, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.