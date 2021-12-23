Four people arrested
by local police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made on Monday and Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County. Formal charges, if any, are brought by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Adrian A. Brucker, 21, of the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street, arrested on S.R. 127 at Northcrest Road on a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
• Brian A. Cook, 46, of the 300 block of Lane 100, Lake Charles East, arrested on S.R. 127 at C.R. 400N on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant and misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• Jacob S. Lupercio, 21, of the 900 block of Village Green, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Amanda V. Treadway, 32, of the 4000 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested on a warrant alleging felony burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.