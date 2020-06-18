The Steuben County Lakes Council is preparing to act on results of extensive water quality testing.
“We have enough data,” said Council President Cheryl Silverheart. She suggested selecting a site or two where E. coli levels are consistently high and consider creating or enhancing wetlands to help naturally filter impurities.
“I think we are in the next phase where we can begin implementing the data we do have,” Silverheart said.
Of 61 sample areas May 29, eight tested unusually high, said lakes council member Bill Schmidt. They are Patterson Ditch at Clear Lake, Black Creek near Hamilton and at C.R. 600E, the Pigeon Lake inlet, the east inlet at Lake Pleasant, a Lake George inlet from Silver Lake, Walters Lake where it drains into Big Otter Lake and Palfreyman Ditch flowing into Crooked Lake.
In the next several weeks, followup testing will be done at a few sites and action plans will begin to be delineated, said lakes council member Pete Hippensteel, a retired Tri-State University professor.
“I’ve been working with some of our county officials to try to pinpoint some of these locations,” he said.
In August, DNA testing revealed that human feces is the source of bacteria in Crooked Lake. The likely cause would be faulty septic systems. Palfreyman and Carpenter ditches both flow into Crooked Lake.
Hippensteel has recently worked with landowners along Black Creek to help mitigate livestock feces detected there by last year’s DNA tests.
A county water quality meeting was held in November and Schmidt said another will probably be held after social distancing rules are relaxed and public meetings are easier to conduct.
The Steuben County Lakes Council is not scheduled to meet again until September, as the August meeting is the annual meeting, set for 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, at Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat Center.
Water quality testing has been a priority of the lakes council.
“We’ve been overspending our budget,” said Schmidt. Council treasurer Lynn Wernet of Lake James confirmed. “It does look like it spends some of our regular operating funds on water quality testing,” she said at the June 6 lakes council meeting, held virtually by Zoom.
The testing is bolstered by Indiana Department of Environmental Management Section 319 funds administered through the Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District. The SWCD works with farmers and landowners to reduce the amount of phosphorous entering water bodies.
The lakes council has 12 years of data, said Hippensteel, which was used in the creation of the Pigeon River and the Fawn River Watershed Management Plans as well as the Western Lake Erie Basin Watershed Management Plan. Those plans can be used to support lakes council initiatives, said Hippensteel.
“I’ve met with Larry Gilbert (county surveyor). I’ve got calls in to Alicia (van Ee, Steuben County Health Department),” said Silverheart. She said Gilbert is onboard with a project that would look at ways to filter or decrease E. coli levels at specific sites.
Schmidt noted that Palfreyman and Carpenter ditches have traditionally registered with high bacteria counts, resulting in last year’s DNA tests. The ditches release water on either side of the county beach at Crooked Lake. Blue green algae was detected in the lake in mid-August 2018, causing the beach to be temporarily closed.
“The Crooked Lake Association has been more concerned over the last couple of years,” said Hippensteel.
At Clear Lake, the lakes council is cooperating with the Clear Lake Association and Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy on concerns about high E. coli readings at Harry Teeters and Cyrus Brouse ditches. With funding from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and NIPSCO, the conservancy is undertaking a constructed wetlands project at the Brouse ditch this summer to help catch pollutants flowing into the lake.
Hippensteel said repeated E. coli testing is needed to get a consistent picture of a stream or ditch. A visit by a flock of waterfowl prior to testing can cause a high reading.
Silverheart suggested the entire council be engaged in choosing sites for a permanent remedy, “then look at some grants.” Hippensteel said work would begin in earnest this year to target projects.
