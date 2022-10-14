PLEASANT LAKE — The Pleasant Lake Lions Club hosts its annual variety show to benefit the local community today.
This year’s theme is “Diner II,” and the event will be held at Hughes Auditorium inside the Steuben Community Center at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
“It’s been a tradition in Pleasant Lake off and on for over 90 years now,” said Pleasant Lake Lions Club Secretary Elten Powers.
The first minstrel show by the Pleasant Lake Lions Club was presented in December 1930, and it was directed by Frank Gilbert. From there the show continued to grow, and in 1934 it was said to be attended by more than 700 people.
This year, said Powers, they expect about 300 viewers (the auditorium seats about 400) with about 400 in total living in Pleasant Lake. People from all over, and not only those living at Pleasant Lake will come to the performance, said Powers. Some of the performers, although not all of them, will also be from Pleasant Lake.
The show continued through the 1950s with a brief pause for World War II, until it stopped, and was not resumed until the 1980s. Since then, Pleasant Lake Lions Club has done around 60 shows. Traditionally, they were men who played all the parts in the show. The tradition, however, has changed overtime, and this year only one of the skits will feature all men, said Powers.
The proceeds from the shows historically were distributed among the people in need in the community. In 1931, when the club raised $40.60, the money was used to “purchase flour, sugar, cornmeal, four suits of underwear and shoes for some of the unfortunate of the community,” reads the program from the concert.
The program is directed by Dave Harpham, and the musicians include Tom Adamson, Kathy Moor and George Gilbert. Galen Anspaugh and Ron Parker III are listed as special appearances, and Ross Kinsey will perform a Beatles Medley.
“There are jokes and skits that we hope people think are funny,” said Powers.
Admission to the show is free, but the organizers hope to raise up to $3,000 in donations for their projects, such as providing vision screening for elementary school students, as the focus of Lions Clubs is vision. Powers said they also provide cancer screening and disaster relief.
“Millions of dollars in disaster relief around the world,” said Powers.
Powers said as Pleasant Lake Lions Club is only one of the many Lions Clubs around Indiana, part of the funds raised through their activities goes to the local projects, and part of the funds goes to state, national and even international Lions Club needs.
Pleasant Lake local Lions Club projects include annual $1,000 scholarships to Angola High School seniors typically having some sort of connection to Pleasant Lake for their college expenses.
“‘Diner II’” is a usual two-hour family variety show with songs, jokes and skits. This year it will focus on “music you would have heard in an American diner” in the 1950s and 1060s, said Powers. He said that people like to see the people they know “acting silly on stage.”
“They get to laugh, and they know they’re contributing to a good organization,” said Powers.
