LAKE JAMES — The Lake James Association is hosting Paddle Quest on Saturday at 8 a.m.
A free event for everyone, Paddle Quest is a chance to develop new friendships and a lake spirit.
And it’s happening on a lake perhaps best known for high-speed boating.
Come Saturday, anything that paddles will be the mode of transportation: kayak, canoe, rowboat, paddle board, paddle boat and many other options.
Beginning on the third basin at Pokagon State Park Main Beach, participants will make their way to the first basin sand bar.
Water and Tom’s Donuts will be provided once paddlers reach the first basin.
Personal floatation devices are mandatory regardless of paddling transportation chosen. Direct all questions to lja.lakejames@gmail.com.
