Police arrest several people over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Brooklyn R. Bidwell, 24, of the 500 block of East Waits Road, Kendallville, arrested in the 1900 block of West Maumee Street, for misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Alexis N. Culbreth, 18, of the 2700 block of Sprint Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the intersection of Interstate 69 and U.S. 20, on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
• Adam R. Green, 37, of the 1700 block of West C.R. 500S, arrested on C.R. 800S, east of I-69, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior in the last 10 years.
• Brenda L. Hudson, 56, of the 2700 block of West C.R. 160S, arrested on I-69 at C.R. 200W, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Cassey S. Jones, 29, of the 5700 block of S.R. 327, Garrett, arrested on C.R. 400W at C.R. 600S, Pleasant Lake, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Hunter M. Leskowyak, 23, of the 7800 block of North C.R. 950E, Fremont, arrested on West Street at Broad Street, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Cole D. Maines, 27, of the 2700 block of East C.R. 600S, Hamilton, arrested on Main Street at Old U.S. 27, Pleasant Lake, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Mallory A. McClain, 25, of the 7400 block of North C.R. 150W, Fremont, arrested on Harcourt Road at Williams Street, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Isaiha A. Perkins, 19, of the 6600 block of Old U.S. 27, Fremont, arrested at home on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish, minor in possession of alcohol and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jared M. Smith, 32, of the 00 block of 2nd Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony possession of child pornography.
• Samantha L. Sullivan, 18, of the 800 block of Daisy Circle, DeMotte, arrested on I-69 at U.S. 20, on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
• Eldridge R. Wells Jr., of the 2500 block of Silver Wolf Trail, Fort Wayne, arrested on C.R. 800S east of I-69, on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Celeste M. Westendorf, 55, of the 6000 block of North Market Street, Orland, arrested in the 2900 block of North Wayne Street, on felony charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and a fugitive warrant and misdemeanor theft.
• Molly W. Widmann, 41, homeless, arrested in the 6600 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Cody M. Young, 30, of the 2900 block of South C.R. 475E, Hamilton, arrested on Toledo Street at Wayne Street, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.
