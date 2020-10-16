Five people arrested
by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Jared M. Lesher, 23, of the 1000 block of West Ozark Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested on a warrant.
• Idriss S. Lopez, 19, of the 1000 block of West Mill Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Michael D. Plummer Jr., 28, of the 200 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor minor in possession of alcohol.
• Steven M. Sharp, 56, of West Columbia, West Virginia, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Joshua E. Wicker, 37, of the 2000 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
