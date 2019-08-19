Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County over the weekend and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Lloyd E. Aplaugh, 33, of the 1000 block of Dimmers Road, Reading, Michigan, arrested at the Clear Lake public boat launch on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child and a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Eric P. Guillemette, 32, of the 2000 block of West C.R. 160S, arrested at Mill and Superior streets on a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy.
• Heidi M. Harker, 18, of the 500 block of Randolph Street, arrested at North Wayne Street and Calvary Lane on a misdemeanor charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
• Brett A. Maskow, 48, of the 6000 block of North C.R. 250E, Howe, arrested on a warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
• Austin A. McCarty, 23, of the 100 block of NorthCrest, Butler, arrested in the 300 block of South C.R. 620W on a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement and a felony charge of auto theft.
• Daniel A. McMahon, 44, of the 500 block of North Williams Street, arrested on North Wayne Street on a fugitive warrant.
• Sedrick N. Ostrander, 21, of the 1000 block of Nicholas Trail, Fremont, arrested at North Wayne Street and Calvary Lane on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended with a prior.
• Colby R. Randol, 58, of the 10000 block of East C.R. 350S, LaGrange, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Darinel A. Roldan Lucas, 22, of the 4000 block of West U.S. 20, arrested on U.S. 20 at Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated and unlicensed driver and a felony charge of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
