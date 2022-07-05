ANGOLA — One race has shaped up for the fall election in Steuben County and another took a turn as the filing deadline for political parties to fill their tickets came at noon on Tuesday.
Topping the list is a race for the North District seat on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Lon Keyes, a two-term town council member in Fremont, has thrown his hat into the ring to run against upstart Republican Andy Laughlin, who defeated establishment candidate Jim Getz, a Steuben County Council member, in the May primary.
One race changed up for the general election, for the District 3 seat on the Steuben County Council.
Ryan Bond withdrew his candidacy on Tuesday morning, but now on the ticket is Michael Stephenson.
Stephenson had run twice against Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, for the House 51 seat, in 2020 and in 2018.
Stephenson will now be running against Steuben County Council Vice President Ruth Beer, a longtime veteran of the council.
Bond, meanwhile, has put his hat in the ring to run for Jackson Township Trustee. He will face Republican Cory German in November.
The Democrats added one more candidate, for a town race, with Anne Abernathey running on the ticket for the one of the two seats available on the Fremont Town Council.
Two Republicans are running, including incumbent Councilman Barry Wilcox and first-time candidate Ashlee Hoos.
Fremont Township will have a Democratic Township Trustee as Rodney Peterson put his hat in the ring and no Republican filed, either in the primary or by Tuesday to fill the local ballot.
Lisa Williams, Democrat, filed to challenge incumbent Otsego Township Trustee Kim Kepler, Republican.
Barbara Yoder, Democrat, is running for the Pleasant Township Advisory Board. She joins Democrat Kathy Vaughn and Republicans Dareen McClellend, Rick Michael and James Wyatt in the race for the three seats up for election.
Richard Garman joins fellow Republican Norman Pfafman running for Salem Township Advisory board, where there are three seats open. Democrat John Mettert is also running.
Jeffrey M. Fee, Republican, has joiined the race for the Scott Township Advisory Board, joining Republicans Kennety Brost and Dale Chard. No Democrats filed.
