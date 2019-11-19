Four people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Mary Golojch, 37, homeless, arrested in the 600 block of Williams Street on a misdemeanor charges of failure to appear and criminal trespass.
• Sedrick N. Ostrander, 21, of the 1000 block of Nicholas Trail, Fremont, arrested in 700 block of West North Street, Fremont, on a felony charge of invasion of privacy.
• Charlie Parks, 24, of the 4000 block of North C.R. 27th Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, arrested on misdemeanor charges of unlicensed driver and operating while intoxicated.
• Samantha A. Steel, 35, of the 300 block of Northcrest Road, arrested in the 100 block of West U.S. 120, Fremont, on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
