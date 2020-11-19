FORT WAYNE — Local donors and volunteers spoke up this year, bringing Toys for Tots back to Steuben and DeKalb counties.
Due to changes in the Toys for Toys organization and a dip in the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced earlier this month that Steuben and DeKalb counties would not be served this year. Many stepped forward with concerns as well as financial and material support, said Donald Emert, who is heading northeastern Indiana efforts for the organization, provided on a national scale by the Marine Corps.
Toys for Tots collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes them to less fortunate children at Christmas. It is supported by nationwide chains that include Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, which has an Angola store.
Among those pledging funds was Indiana Marine Products, said Emert. Shari Frank at Project Help of Steuben County said schools, churches and local organizations expressed their interest in helping. Emert credited early efforts this year by volunteer Melissa Coats in rallying strong local support.
When the Allen County drive ends Dec. 1, Steuben and DeKalb County residents in need of toys for their children for Christmas can go to the Toys for Tots web site at toysfortots.org. On the home page select “Request a toy.” There is a place to enter county of residence. There will be an opportunity to provide children’s ages and interests.
There is only a two-day sign-up period for Steuben and DeKalb residents, Dec. 2-3.
Only parents and guardians can apply, and they must live in northeastern Indiana. Birth certificates and identification will be required at toy pickup, which for local residents will be on Dec. 14 in Fort Wayne.
Those with questions can call 267-0417.
Those wishing to volunteer are encouraged to text the phone number for most expeditious reply. Volunteers for bagging and picking up toys from retailers are needed.
“We’re always looking for volunteers,” said Emert. He said when it comes to toy distribution time, it’s “all hands on deck.”
Financial donations help determine the number of families that can be served. Those who wish to help are encouraged to call or text the telephone number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.