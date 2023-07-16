KENDALLVILLE — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of a 6-year-old female juvenile was recovered Saturday from Bixler Lake in Kendallville.
The juvenile was last seen swimming in shallow water before relatives found her unresponsive at 1:02 p.m. Despite lifesaving efforts by both family members and responders, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:35 p.m. This incident is still under investigation.
Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted on the scene by the Kendallville Fire Department, Kendallville Police Department and Parkview Noble County EMS.
Indiana Conservation Officers would like to remind the public to always wear a personal flotation device when near or in the water and always keep a watchful eye on children around water.
