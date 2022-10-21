ANGOLA — The 100-Day celebration of Fort Wayne native Bill Blass's 100th birthday was inspired by Blass’s magic, said one of the organizers, Linda Wiess.
“We all think that Bill and his spirit were with us the whole time because there was so much magic in the time that we spent pulling this together, and having fun during this,” said Wiess.
Blass was very charismatic, said Wiess. At the age of 17 he was drawing sketches and selling them to a fashion company in New York for $75.
“Back when $75 was a ton of money,” she said. “Bill was full of magic, and I think we just somehow tapped into that, and that he helped us along the way.”
The Blass family for nearly half a century owned a cottage at Lake James. A sculpture inspired by Blass is now on display in downtown Angola.
The 100 Days of Bill Blass started just like one of Blass’s sketches — unprepared and inspired by a fleeting impression — said Fort Wayne entrepreneur Kathy Carrier who is the founder of Briljent, a training provider in healthcare and social services. She had received a Bill Blass design book as a gift from a friend.
“She had been using it for all kinds of art projects, she was cutting up the pages and creating thank you cards and all kinds of things with it, and as she was doing that, she realized that Bill Blass was from Fort Wayne, and that she did not know much about him,” said Wiess.
Carrier became intrigued with the man who created a brand out of his own name. Blass, just like Carrier’s father, enlisted in the military. He was part of the Ghost Army — a tactical deception unit during World War II created to mislead Hitler’s forces as to the size and location of Allied forces.
“A lot of things about Bill Blass reminded her of her dad,” said Wiess.
It was also post-COVID, and Carrier, who is retired was looking for fun things to do. She gathered seven of her friends and suggested that people in Fort Wayne should know about Blass, who was born in Fort Wayne, and went to South Side High School.
“We got together on a weekly basis and just started having fun, honestly, having fun,” said Wiess.
She said that as they progressed their projects snowballed, and people started reaching out to them, and the individuals and organizations, such as the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, were joining them in “win-win scenarios.”
Fort Wayne Museum of Art Associate Curator of Exhibitions Jenna Gilley said one of her workmates gave her a book about Bill Blass about six months before the Blass initiative group reached out to the museum. Ever since she received the book, she wanted to do an exhibition on Blass, and eventually it happened.
“Life works out sometimes in ways you never anticipate,” said Gilley.
Fort Wayne Museum of Art also allowed Blass’s initiative group to install sculptures inspired by Blass created by Decatur artist Greg Mendez, even though it required drilling into the pavement in front of the building. Mendez initially planned to make only two or three sculptures, but he ended up making six because he enjoyed it so much, said Wiess. One of those sculptures is now on display in Angola at the corner of Elizabeth and West Maumee streets.
“That’s part of the magic,” she said.
Wiess added that one of Mendez’s sculptures with the red dress is reminiscent of one of Blass’s famous sketches and speaks to Blass’s famous quote: “When in Doubt, Wear Red.”
Mendez said that he liked how the whole point of the event was to educate the community and other aspiring artists about someone's background that grew up in the same area that “we live in.”
“So, he is just showing that someone who grew up in the region, went to school at South Side High School was able to take his creativity and make a career out of it,” said Mendez.
Wiess said she felt some ideas were floating in the air. She once woke up with an idea to make a special Bill Blass coffee blend because Blass loved coffee, and so Wiess reached out to Utopian Coffee in Fort Wayne, and asked if they could make such a roast.
She said officials with the company became so excited that they made two Bill Blass coffee roasts instead of one — one is called Ghost Army roast, and the other one is Bill Blass blend.
“When things are meant to be they happen really easily and quickly, and you don’t have a lot of roadblocks,” Wiess said.
The planning group under the leadership of Carrier and in partnership with Visit Fort Wayne also made a map of all Bill Blass sites around the area, and Architecture and Community Heritage helped them to install a sign in front of his childhood home across the street from South Side High School.
The group also traveled to New York to study Blass archives, and that was where they learned that the Blass family owned a cottage from 1906 to 1945 on Lake James. Carrier, president of the board of Bill Blass Legacy Inc., said that the cottage on Lake James that Blass frequented belonged to his mother, Ethyl Blass, where she lived with the artist’s sister Virginia.
Carrier said Blass enjoyed his time at Lake James. Wiess noted that members of the Blass family are buried in Angola, in Circle Hill Cemetery. The group managed to add a historic marker there.
“The ideas just kept coming, and we kept reaching out to people,” she said.
Thus, through relationships-building in seven to eight months an idea became a “phenomenal event,” said Wiess, and June 22, Blass’ birthday was proclaimed Blass Day by the mayor of Fort Wayne, Tom Henry.
“I just think he is smiling about all of this,” said Wiess.
For Blass, who at the age of 5found his father’s body after he committed suicide, and who was raised during the Great Depression by a single mother who was a seamstress, art and the world of Hollywood movies became an escape from his poor surroundings and meager existence.
Could he imagine that the city where he was born would now celebrate his birthday?
The group that is now an official non-for-profit organization Bill Blass Legacy Inc. continues to work together, and is working with the Allen County Public Library on archiving Blass's life through interviewing his friends and the people who knew him.
“He doesn’t have any family left really, but we kind of became his family,” said Wiess. “We kind of adopted him.”
