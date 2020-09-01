INDIANAPOLIS — Lieutenant Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs recently announced 40 Indiana Main Street programs will receive $200,000 through Taking Care of Main Street.
This is a new program providing operational support for Indiana Main Street organizations impacted by COVID-19.
The Downtown Angola Coalition is one of the Main Street organizations receiving $5,000 in funding. The coalition plans to use its funding to promote downtown businesses virtually through interviews and profiles as part of mini-documentaries.
This funding will also help establish an outdoor downtown history museum where small plaques will be displayed with historical and human-interest stories.
“Main Street organizations are a lifeline for small businesses who are doing their best to survive the effects of this pandemic,” said Crouch. “Ensuring small businesses are able to survive requires a comprehensive approach. This funding can help bridge the gap.”
The goal of this program is to support Indiana Main Street organizations that provide leadership and services to the businesses and members, using the Main Street Approach, with special attention to organizations that have been significantly impacted by COVID-19.
“As we saw from these applications, most Main Street organizations are dealing with loss of funding from a variety of reasons related to COVID-19,” said Matt Crouch, Interim executive director of OCRA. “Since their leadership and guidance is a valuable tool for economic recovery, OCRA is grateful to provide this state assistance.”
Eligible expenses could include salaries, administrative fees, space/equipment rental or staff development and training. For more information, visit in.gov/ocra/3016.htm.
