ANGOLA — One of the two men responsible for bringing Head Start to Steuben County and would later go on to serve in three elected positions, F. Mayo Sanders, has passed.
It was Sanders, along with fellow Fremont resident Perry Gay, who brought Head Start to the community. The two first approached the Angola Common Council as a possible centralized host cite but were turned down by a board that was strongly against any federal program, former Mayor Bill Selman once told The Herald Republican.
So, Sanders and Gay went home to Fremont where they found a much more receptive audience, leading to the formation first of Vistula Head Start, which is now Steuben County Head Start, still headquartered in Fremont, and serving sites in Fremont, Angola and LaGrange.
Sanders would end up heading up Head Start along with serving as principal of Fremont Elementary School.
The Missouri native found made his home in Steuben County, living in a historic home in Fremont where he was an avid collector of authentic Shaker furniture.
But Sanders is better known for his public service to Fremont and Steuben County. He served on the Fremont Town Board then Fremont Town Council before he was selected to fill a vacancy on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners when North District Commissioner Roger Barry resigned prior to the end of his first term.
Sanders went on to win four fill terms in office before stepping down and running for the District 1 seat on the Steuben County Council in 2010. He held the seat for one term before finally retiring from public service in 2014.
