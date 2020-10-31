Some employees in the Steuben Community Center, Courthouse Annex and Jail were all dressed up for Halloween on Friday. What used to be a tradition with just the Steuben County Auditor’s Office has spread beyond the Community Center to include many offices. Above, David Brown, from left, Jenny Goslee, Tori Householder, Michelle Stayner, Tabitha Griva and Traci Bruick from the Prosecutor’s Office are the Seven Dwarfs. Party on, in the photo below at left, Allison Ledet, left, and Jamie Dornbush from the Sheriff’s Office portray Wayne and Garth from “Wayne’s World.” In what was probably the scariest get up, twins Rae Delaney and Crystal Dadura from human relations and Alex Dobson as Jack Torrance, “Here’s Johnny!” from Veterans Affairs portray a scene from “The Shining.” More photos can be found at kpcnews.com.
Latest News
- Cases stay over 3,000, deaths above 40
- Greg Hansen: Cats lack juice heading into 2020 season, and it's Kevin Sumlin who feels the squeeze
- One cancellation already in the books, Big Ten likely has 'more bumps in the road' ahead
- Packers' Davante Adams ready to be even more of a man on the move
- These five Wildcats could have breakout seasons in 2020
- Report card: Grading Auburn's offense, defense, coaching in bludgeoning of LSU
- Auburn 48, LSU 11: Three things we learned as three turnovers fuel historic rivalry rout
- Auburn delivers the KO of LSU with a defensive performance for the ages
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Police arrest two in vandalism spree with 50-plus victims
- Steuben County man charged with raping wife
- Parents of drowned toddler indicted
- Man arrested with marijuana near Michigan border
- Early in-person voting starts today
- Man indicted by grand jury arrested Friday
- Trick-or-treat times start tonight, continue Saturday
- Hikers complete Pacific Crest Trail
- Auburn Police investigating numerous acts of vandalism
- Coldwater man charged with fondling teen
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.