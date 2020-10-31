Some employees in the Steuben Community Center, Courthouse Annex and Jail were all dressed up for Halloween on Friday. What used to be a tradition with just the Steuben County Auditor’s Office has spread beyond the Community Center to include many offices. Above, David Brown, from left, Jenny Goslee, Tori Householder, Michelle Stayner, Tabitha Griva and Traci Bruick from the Prosecutor’s Office are the Seven Dwarfs. Party on, in the photo below at left, Allison Ledet, left, and Jamie Dornbush from the Sheriff’s Office portray Wayne and Garth from “Wayne’s World.” In what was probably the scariest get up, twins Rae Delaney and Crystal Dadura from human relations and Alex Dobson as Jack Torrance, “Here’s Johnny!” from Veterans Affairs portray a scene from “The Shining.” More photos can be found at kpcnews.com.

