Four people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Tuesday and Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Travis H. Crager, 40, of the 100 block of East C.R. 150S, arrested on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Jeffery M. Dean, 20, of the 200 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, arrested on a warrant alleging felony theft.
• Rick Hensley, 56, of the 100 block of Lane 585B Lake James, Fremont, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Chad A. Hoard, 37, of the 200 block of Sherman Street, Bronson, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
