HAMILTON — Police are looking for a Hamilton man who eluded officers in a chase from Hicksville, Ohio, early Friday morning.
Skylar Robertson, 28, was last seen four miles southeast of St. Joe in DeKalb County, 1 1/2 miles from the Ohio line, police said.
Police are asking anyone who spots Robertson to call their local police agency or the Hicksville Police Department at (419) 542-6661. Police said has a “history of violence and drug use,” and people should not approach him.
WANE TV, our news partner, reported the incident, and DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II confirmed the details.
Reports said the chase began around 12:15 a.m., when Hicksville Police were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle in a driveway. Officers approached the driver after he got out of the vehicle, and got back into the car and drove away.
Police chased the vehicle through Hicksville and west into DeKalb County, on a road that becomes DeKalb C.R. 64 at the state line. The driver turned north onto DeKalb C.R. 75 and then drove several hundred feet into a cornfield in the 6200 block before running away.
DeKalb County deputies responded to assist in setting a perimeter. A DeKalb County deputy and his K-9 tried to track the suspect unsuccessfully. Police said it was not clear if Robertson managed to hide or if someone picked up him in a vehicle.
A woman inside the car was detained briefly, then released, police said. Police reported finding drugs and paraphernalia inside the car.
Police said Robertson has active arrest warrants from Tennessee, Georgia and Colorado.
Hicksville Police issued a new arrest warrant for alleged failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. Police said other charges will be forwarded to the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.