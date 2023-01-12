LAOTTO — The Indiana State Police took advantage of a 2-for-1 post-Christmas bargain in DeKalb County Wednesday, as the search for a wanted man turned into two arrests.
Tommy A. Sutton, of the 7400 block of S.R. 327, Hudson, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on an Allen County warrant charging possession of a narcotic drug; and a Steuben County warrant charging invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kayla N. Hall, of the 100 block of C.R. 56, LaOtto, was arrested on a Noble County warrant charging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Indiana State Police Trooper Brian Kreger had been searching for Sutton when he caught a break.
“We received a tip from a citizen,” Kreger said.
That tip led Kreger, ISP Sgt. Grant Crabtree, Trooper Joel Lemmon and Trooper Anthony Repass to the 0100 block of C.R. 56 at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Police went to a camper located on the property and knocked. It wasn’t until Repass’ K-9 partner “Buck” started barking that Sutton surrendered. Police also located Hall in the trailer and determined that she had a warrant for her arrest as well.
According to Kreger, a white powdery substance was seized from the camper. Additional charges could be pending once the substance was tested by the Indiana State Police Crime Laboratory.
Kreger said the investigation had two good things working for it, the first being the citizen who gave authorities a possible location.
“If it wasn’t for the public, this wouldn’t have happened,” Kreger said.
He also lauded Repress and his K-9. The presence of a trained police dog can get suspects to comply.
“It’s a game changer,” he said. “It really does keep our use of force down.”
