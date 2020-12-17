FREMONT — The Fremont Town Council approved tax abatements for Cardinal IG, 301 E. McSwain Drive, during a regular meeting held Tuesday.
The abatements are for projects totaling around $11 million between real and personal property. The requests had previously received a favorable recommendation from the Fremont Redevelopment Commission.
The real estate abatement is for a building expansion to accommodate new equipment in 2021 and 2022 with an investment estimated around $2.9 million.
The personal property abatement is for an estimated of $8.4 million worth of new equipment including a new tempering furnace, deeming equipment, fabrication equipment and more.
Cardinal IG currently employs 272 people with an average hourly wage of $22.50.
The real estate growth is planned for property surrounding the current plant in the Crossroads Industrial Park. A tentative completion date of Dec. 31, 2022, was given on the paperwork originally submitted to the town.
