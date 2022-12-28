ANGOLA — Fremont Community Church Children and Youth Pastor Elizabeth Church has recently started her duties in November.
She said this appointment was what she had always dreamed of doing, and it came as a huge blessing to her.
“I’ve always wanted to be a youth pastor and children’s pastor,” said Church. “That was a huge blessing.”
The proposal to take over this previously vacant position came unexpectedly. Church said she learned about the propspect in September after a church meeting where her candidacy was suggested by everyone at the table.
“It was really exciting to be offered the position,” she said. “When he (pastor Josh Hawkins) called me, I just felt like I was on the right path.”
Despite the feeling of peace and excitement that she immediately got after she received the proposal and despite the inner voice that was telling her, yes, go for it, Church said she prayed for about a week whether that new position was a right thing for her to do.
Church said that what she hoped to achieve through her appointment was the spiritual growth for kids in the community, as well as involving the kids from surrounding areas, e.g., from a nearby trailer park, that do not normally come to church.
“Eventually I would love to be able to have enough volunteers and everyone that can come that we could support the children from our neighborhood,” she said.
Church's new responsibilities will include organizing other teacher volunteers, choosing or elaborating the curriculum, leading summer programs, and continuing Fremont Community Church tradition of music and arts classes.
“I really love the arts, and I would love to see us do something like this in the future,” she said.
Church said that through November she was observing how the youth ministry was organized in Fremont Community Church so far because she did not want to jump in and change things that did not need to be changed.
“Trying to focus on what’s going to work for our community,” she said.
Right now, about 15-25 children aged four through 14 come to the church services and stay for the children's activities. Church said she wanted to split that class by ages to give the kids more age focused directions.
“Kids come when it’s fun,” she said.
Church is also going to focus on building relations with the volunteers who come to teach the kids. She said there were four consistent volunteers that were coming on Sundays assigned to them, and there were three more volunteers that wanted to come up in the coming year.
Church said she was thinking of trying to inhibit the culture of half-a-year through a year commitment for the volunteers to build consistency for the kids.
Church’s passion for teaching children and seeing them come closer to the Lord is evident, but along with building kids’ curriculum for church classes, Church’s appointment to a pastoral position also made her contemplate on the position of women in the modern church.
Female pastors are allowed in the Assemblies of God to which Fremont Community Church belongs, she said. Church also initially wanted to receive pastoral training when she graduated from high school, but her parents suggested that she went to the university first.
“But I really-really wanted to become a pastor,” she said.
Church, who said she had her favorite pastors that were Brian Zahnd and Bradley Jersak, said that she would still like to explore possibilities to get pastoral training in the future, possibly from the Institute for Peace, Religion, and Justice at St. Stephen’s University in Canada.
Church was first introduced to the idea of female leadership through her friend from a ministry school she went to for a year, whose aunt was a pastor, and that was the first female pastor she heard of that ran her own church.
“In the church I grew up in, women couldn’t be pastors,” said Church. “I don’t think that God cares about gender in that sense.”
From then Church said she began looking into women fulfilling pastoral duties and seeing how vital it was to have women in leadership because that was in effect allowing women to be who they really are and how they were created by God, and that allowed to bring wholeness to church as well.
“It’s sad to see how many women are discredited from being able to be leaders in the church because they are women,” said Church. “We as women have a beautiful message from the Lord.”
However, it was not the female leadership that attracted her to her current church in the first place. Church said first appreciated the balance of being charismatic and at the same time recognizing the mystery and the importance of liturgy. She said through her current church she had first been exposed to liturgical worship and started to understand the concept of saints.
“Through reading saints I’ve been able to just see that because of their humanity I too can still follow the Lord even though I stumble and fall just as they stumbled and fell,” she said.
With her steady temperament and gentle nature Church seems to be a perfect fit for serving the community needs. Not a supporter of hasty actions, the woman said that even though some say we should constantly experience spiritual upheaval and be on the mountain top and on fire, God is with us in the valleys too, and the hottest fires are the coals.
“We don’t have to have huge flames,” she said. “It’s about finding that deep place with the Lord.”
Now Church can feel the presence of God even in the most mundane activities like washing dishes.
Being rooted and developing where you were planted is another motive that underpins Church’s spiritual worldview. She said one Sunday when she was at Fremont Community Church experienced great peace where she could feel saying, “this is my home.”
“I can be myself completely here,” she said. “I like that a lot.”
