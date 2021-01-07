ANGOLA — Designs for the new second-story windows to be installed at the former First National Bank building were unveiled during an Angola Historic Preservation Commission meeting Tuesday and received unanimous approval from the body’s members.
Tuesday’s approval of a new certificate of appropriateness filed by Thomas Blake, owner of 15 S. Public Square, means he can move forward with installing the new windows, bringing him into compliance with a Steuben Circuit Court order.
Blake was ordered by Judge Allen Wheat in December to work with the HPC to reach an agreement on replacing the building’s south and north side windows after he defied the body by removing the original windows and installing new ones without first securing a required certificate of appropriateness.
Blake has been accruing fines of $150 per day until a resolution can be found. The fines can run until Feb. 10, after which point if there is no resolution, they can double to $300 per day.
The new windows that the HPC approved are fiberglass in a gunmetal color made by Minnesota-based Marvin Windows and Doors. Deb Parcell, a community preservation specialist with Indiana Landmarks’ northern regional office, said both the design and color will closely mimic the building’s original windows.
“I think fiberglass is a good choice,” she told HPC members during Tuesday evening’s virtual meeting. “Fiberglass is going to look a lot like metal, it’s very narrow. It’s also a stronger, more durable product, so the windows will hold up better over time.”
Parcell was at the 15 S. Public Square building Tuesday while representatives from Quality Window and Door, Angola’s local Marvin window dealer, measured both the inside and outside of the building to obtain specific dimensions for the replacement windows.
Due to some peculiarities in the building, minor revisions to the quote were made, she said.
“The inside of the building is just a little smaller than the outside, so obviously (the window) can’t be any bigger than the interior of the building,” she said. “Overall, there’s about a quarter of an inch at every side and more at the bottom, just because the sill of the window slants outward for drainage. So Marvin has a frame expander that is extruded aluminum that will snap onto the window unit itself. It will be color matched and will help fill that space.”
Parcell said the installers will also have to remove the metal frame which remains from the original windows, which Blake’s contractors left intact when they installed new windows.
“What we have asked them to do is to take out the windows that are there, take out the wood frame, take away the original metal frame — grind it off, cut it out, whatever it takes to get rid of them — and these new windows will be installed into the masonry opening, just like the metal (frame) was originally,” she said.
The five big second-story windows on the north side of the building will actually be made from two pieces, a larger bottom pane and a small upper one adjoined together 16 inches from the top of the window. The upper story window on the west side of the building will be all one piece.
The HPC also stipulated that installers from Quality Window and Door be on site for at least the first day of installation to make sure everything is done according to specifications.
“Getting the right window is super important, no question about that, but if you’ve got the best windows in the world but it’s not installed exactly right, you’re not going to get the effect that you want in the end,” Parcell said. “I feel like they’ve come this far, they’ve picked a great window, it’s going to look good, I just think for everyone’s piece of mind it would be good if the Marvin-certified installers were there, at least for the first day.”
Michael Campo, chief financial officer for Blake’s companies, who remained silent for most of the meeting, asked city attorney Kim Shoup after the vote if the fine could be withdrawn due to their cooperation with the city. Shoup said that the city would ask the judge to consider waiving it.
“That is possible,” Shoup replied. “The judge is in charge of whether the fine is imposed or waived, and if this goes smoothly the city will be recommending to the judge that the fine be waived in part or full.
“We appreciate your cooperation in getting the appropriate windows installed and we are not interested in fining you, so that is a distinct possibility, yes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.