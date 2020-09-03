ANGOLA — Adam Reger started his business, Midwest Essentials, in 2013 as a drop-ship and delivery company, working mostly with janitorial supplies.
As the business grew, he moved it into his parents’ garage. For a few years, he said, his main customer base was in Indianapolis so once a week he would make deliveries there.
The business has now grown even more and together with his father, Ric Reger, Adam runs Midwest Essentials in Angola with more products and a storefront that is open to the public at 313 Mechanic Street.
“We still do deliveries for businesses, but we’re also open at the store to the public,” said Adam.
There is a small delivery fee for businesses located outside of Angola.
The business is one many in the area may know, as it used to be C.A. Nedele and Sons. The Reger’s have purchased the business and continue to handle much of the same product lines that people came to know Nedele’s over the years.
“We heard about Nedele’s through a cousin of mine that was in Angola for an event and needed raffle tickets,” Adam said. “He was told to go to Nedele’s.”
A casual conversation between the cousin and staff at Nedele’s led to conversation about the owners potentially selling at some point as the cousin knew Adam was in a similar business that had grown and done well.
“I followed up every few months,” Adam said. “In November 2018 I got a call from a realtor.”
With the backing of his parents, as they’ve kept it a family business, the purchase was made and Adam and Ric left their jobs to take on Midwest Essentials full time in Angola as of June 2019.
The timing, Adam said, could not have worked out better. The previous owners stayed on for a few months to close out their own business books and help get the ball rolling.
“We are grateful they stayed on and made sure we got going on the right foot,” he said.
Adam said they have made a few changes to inventory since taking over, including no longer carrying tobacco products, as he doesn’t have the license to carry them.
He is also working on building up the office supplies stock, which he’s already heard from people is a great addition.
Knowing Angola no longer has an office supply store like Staples in town, he felt office supplies were a needed addition to the inventory. Items available include printer paper, legal pads, sticky notes and more.
Paper plates, plastic cups, plastic silverware, disposable tablecloths, food service takeout containers and concessions snacks such as chips and candy are available as well.
People coming into the store will see a few changes that have been made inside such as a new floor, new shelving along the walls and some rearranging that’s been done to make things easier to navigate, especially now that tobacco products aren’t taking up fixture space.
A new sign outside the building has not only the business name but a listing of some of the product categories, such as janitorial, food service, office supplies and more that are carried.
“I wanted the categories so people driving by could get an idea of what we stock,” said Adam.
Midwest Essentials also has a website, midwestessentials.com, which orders can be placed through as it is linked to the wholesaler. Not everything on the website is in the store, but it can be ordered. There are also order forms on the website for several categories, including concessions.
He said the inside of the business is still a bit of a work in progress, but people are welcome to stop in, make their purchases or place orders for what they need.
He’s glad to be able to keep the business in Angola for years to come.
The store is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.