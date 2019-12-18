Law enforcement officers arrest three
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Monday and Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Christopher M. Crooks, 42, of the 100 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, arrested on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Haley D. Fitch, 29, of the 1000 block of North Wayne Street, arrested at C.R. 400E and U.S. 20 on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Nathaniel L. Shockley, 34, homeless, arrested in the 600 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of theft.
