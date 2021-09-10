ANGOLA — A mere six months into his now historic 20-year term as mayor of Angola, Richard “Dick” Hickman said how he viewed the role of a city mayor was forever changed on Sept. 11, 2001.
Today marks 20-years since the 9/11 attacks on America and just as it does for most Americans, thinking back on that day roused great sadness in Hickman.
“It’s been 20-years of upheaval to some degree,” he said. “I still get so emotional thinking about it. I just never dreamed our country would be attacked like that.”
It was after those attacks, Hickman said, that he realized how important his elected position was to the people of his city.
“That is when it really started hitting me that the people of Angola really do look to their mayor for guidance,” he said.
Hickman had just been appointed to his position in March 2001 following the February death of Mayor Bill Selman. No longer was Hickman just a figurehead in an office on the top floor of the city hall building making decisions on sewers and road systems, he was the person in charge of setting the tone for his community.
“No matter what the situation is, there are people that look to the mayor for leadership,” said Hickman. “In situations like this, even though it’s difficult, you have to stay calm because how you react just kind of sets the tone for a community.”
Vividly recalling his action on that day, Hickman said as he and fellow city hall staff tried to grasp what was happening in one of America’s most populated cities when they saw the second tower of the World Trade Center get hit on live television.
“After I got to work, we turned the TVs on and when the second one hit I thought, ‘wow, what’s going on’,” recalled Hickman.
Now in a state of what he recalls a complete shock and uncertainty he knew without a doubt that the events he had just witnessed over a live news broadcast were done with intention.
“It was no accident,” he said. “I think that whole day everyone was just glued to the tube trying to figure out what was going on.”
Over the days that followed, Hickman said he couldn’t stop thinking about how hopeless the people in the towers and the planes must have felt and how far reaching the events of that day would be.
“They were people just like us, just like the people of Angola. All of their dreams and hopes and futures gone,” recalled Hickman. “I wondered how many people would be personally touched by this and how long would this last.”
Now, reflecting on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Hickman said it’s hard to imagine the closeness that swept over Americans on that day and “how everyone came together. No questions, no thoughts, it just was. We are so far away from that now.”
Yet, in Angola, that closeness remains and Hickman said the city’s expansive diversity is the reason.
“New faces are nothing to us, we see new faces all the time. It’s what makes Angola so special,” said Hickman.
Urging his neighbors to take with them something positive from all of the negative surrounding them, Hickman said, “The most important thing we can do in our lifetimes is to make a positive impact on someone else and make sure you succeed everyday.”
