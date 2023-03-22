ANGOLA — A drug deal that went bad in Detroit on Saturday led to an altercation in rural Fremont on Sunday and subsequent arrests on a variety of charges, including drugs, say documents filed in court.
Police responding to a domestic situation with an armed person instead ended up cracking a drug trafficking effort where Oxycodon pills were being attempted to be sold, court records said.
The incident was investigated by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police.
Because there was a gun involved in the initial incident, SWAT teams from Steuben County and Auburn had to be called in to investigate the initial incident that occurred in rural Fremont that included two rounds being fired from a shotgun, in relation to a dispute over the drug deal that was supposed to happen in Detroit..
But police didn’t get involved in what was an early Sunday incident until that evening.
On Sunday just before 6 p.m., Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on a report of a violent altercation with a person armed with a shotgun. This was to report the incident that had occurred nearly 12 hours earlier at a residence in 3800 block of East Peachy Road in Steuben County’s rural Fremont Township.
Alphonso Vasquez II, 40, Fremont, allegedly fired shots at Isaiah Pearl, 19, Fremont, and Nikyla Church, 20, Defiance, Ohio, after the three along with Amanda Vasquez returned to Fremont from Detroit after trying to sell pills on Saturday, court records said.
When deputies initially arrived, they spoke to Church who indicated that she and Pearl had been involved in an altercation at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday with Vasquez.
During that altercation, Vasquez pointed a loaded shotgun at the Pearl and Church and made threats toward them and fired the shotgun twice before it was removed from him by Amanda Vasquez.
During the altercation, Alphonso Vasquez allegedly fired the shotgun through an open door to the outdoors. Vasquez then cycled the shotgun and pointed at the Pearl and Church again. Church said she pushed the barrel of the shotgun away and another shot was fired inside the house.
At that point, it was reported that another female occupant of the residence was able to get the shotgun away from Vasquez and hide it. The man and woman were then able to leave the residence.
Court records said Vasquez was upset with Pearl because he believed he had put his wife in harm’s way when trying to sell the drugs in Michigan. The group was trapped in their car at a residence in Detroit and was eventually able to get away and return to Indiana. The had two levels of doses of Oxycodon, and reportedly had a significant amount of pills that they were going to be able to sell for $20 apiece.
Sheriff’s detectives were then called to continue the investigation. A subsequent search warrant was obtained for the Peachy Road address, and later executed under safer circumstances by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Special Response Tactical Team with the assistance of the Auburn Police Emergency Response Team, due to the information regarding the use of the firearm.
Once the tactical teams secured the residence, Sheriff’s detectives conducted a search and the gun, marijuana and the pills were found.
The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on the charges listed.
• Alphonso Vasquez II, Level 3 felony dealing in a controlled substance; Level 5 felony intimidation with a deadly weapon; Level 5 felony criminal recklessness with a firearm; Level 5 felony domestic battery with a firearm; two counts of Level 6 felony pointing a loaded firearm; Class A misdemeanor domestic battery; Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana; Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief; and Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Amanda Vasquez, Level 6 felony dealing in a controlled substance; Level 6 felony obstruction of justice; Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana; and Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Pearl, Level 6 felony dealing a controlled substance.
• Church, Level 6 felony dealing in a controlled substance.
Another woman who allegedly helped Amanda Vasquez coverup evidence of the crimes has had a warrant issued for her arrest.
The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and additional suspects and criminal charges may be sought. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation were Auburn Police and the Indiana State Police.
Alphonso Vasquez had his initial hearing before Magistrate James Burns on Wednesday afternoon. His cases will be heard in Steuben Superior Court. For the most serious charge, the Level 3 felony, he faces 3-16 years in prison. For the Level 5 felonies, he could face 3-18 years in prison with consecutive sentencing. The Level 6 felony carries a 6 months to 1 1/2 years sentence. For the felonies alone, he’s looking at up to 35 1/2 years in prison.
An attorney for Vasquez is not yet listed in court records. No-contact orders between him and Church and Pearl have been issued.
The other three have not been arraigned.
