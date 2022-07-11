ANGOLA — Indiana’s 29 private, nonprofit colleges, including Trine University, are offering special visits and other special events to students and their families as part of the annual Indiana Private College Week from July 18-22.
Prospective students and their families interested in the college selection process will experience the unique personalities of each campus through tours, informational sessions and conversations with current students and staff.
“There is no better way to learn about a college or university than an in-person visit,” said Kim Bennett, vice president for enrollment management at Trine. “We invite all students interested in a Indiana private college education to come to our campus, either through an individual visit or during a Thunder Preview Day, to meet our outstanding faculty, experience our gorgeous campus and first-class facilities, and learn more about our career-focused degree programs and unmatched job placement rates.”
During the week, Trine will offer the opportunity from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for students to schedule their own in-person, customized visit with an admission session, financial aid meeting, campus tour with a current student, tour of a residential building/room, lunch and other options (meet with professor or athletic coach).
The university also will host a Thunder Preview Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 22. Thunder Preview Days offer high school students and families the opportunity to learn from Trine faculty, students and coaches about academics, student life, athletics and other extracurriculars at the university.
The free event includes lunch in the Whitney Commons and tours of campus.
A complete list of participating campuses, event schedules and registration information is available at icindiana.org/pcw.
“Students and their families can make the best decision about where to attend by seeing the dorms and classrooms, meeting with faculty and staff, and seeing themselves thriving on campus,” says Kurt Dykstra, president and CEO of Independent Colleges of Indiana.
Additionally, aspiring private college students have access to a new search tool with accurate employment and salary statistics, key information about the long-term value of their prospective undergraduate degrees. Conducted in partnership between ICI and U.S. Census Bureau, the data can be found online at icindiana.org/gradfacts.
“We want all students and families to discover that an Indiana private college education is within reach in terms of affordability,” says Dykstra. “In addition to federal and state grants, ICI colleges and universities provide millions of scholarship dollars to students, making a top-flight college degree a dream come true for tens of thousands of students. In addition, the ICI GradFacts tool offers prospective students valuable information demonstrating the return on investment of a college education.”
Visitors between the ages of 16 and 20 touring ICI campuses during Private College Week will also have the chance to enter a drawing for a Microsoft Surface or Apple iPad. Entry forms and rules will be available from each campus.
Although Indiana’s private colleges encourage and welcome visitors throughout the year, this concentrated week offers students an opportunity to visit as many campuses as they would like without missing school. Individual tours may also be scheduled upon personal request.
Independent Colleges of Indiana serves as the collective voice for the state’s 29 private, nonprofit colleges and universities. ICI institutions employ more than 22,000 Hoosiers and generate a total local economic impact of over $5 billion annually. Students at ICI colleges have Indiana’s highest four-year, on-time graduation rates, and ICI institutions produce 30 percent of Indiana’s bachelor’s degrees while enrolling 20 percent of its undergraduates. More information is available at icindiana.org.
