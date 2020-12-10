ANGOLA — Dense fog is being blamed as a contributing factor in a collision Thursday morning that sent one Angola man to the hospital.
Orlando Mendez, 60, of Angola was pinned in his vehicle for a short time after the crash in the area of U.S. 20 and C.R. 500W just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
A news release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said initial investigation shows that 25-year-old Jamie Cassabon, Angola, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 20 near the Tri-State Steuben County Airport in a 2015 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Cassabon merged into the westbound lane to pass a stopped garbage truck and collided with Mendez’s car.
Mendez’s car went off the north side of the road and into a ditch. He was extricated by the Angola Fire Department and taken to a Fort Wayne hospital by Steuben County Emergency Medical Service.
There was dense fog in the area at the time of the crash and alcohol is not believed to be a factor. Seatbelts were in use by both Cassabon and Mendez.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Angola Fire Department, Angola Police, Steuben County EMS and Steuben County Communications.
