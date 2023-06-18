WATERLOO — Police were able to safely recover two missing children as part of an amber alert out of Cleveland, Ohio Saturday evening, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
According to a news release, at 10:46 p.m., county police were made aware of a vehicle that was involved in the amber alert. Deputies located the vehicle in the 4700 block of U.S. 6. The vehicle was then followed to the Shell gas station in Waterloo, where deputies made contact with the occupants of the vehicle.
After making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, it was determined that the two juveniles were inside, police said.
The juveniles were taken into protective custody and later released to the Department of Child Protective Services.
According to a report from our news partner, WANE-TV, Cleveland Police issued the alert just after 7:45 p.m. Saturday when the mother failed to give her two kids — reportedly a five-year-old boy and an eight-month-old girl — over to children and family services. Police said the mother had allegedly made multiple threats to harm the children.
Cleveland Police are conducting an ongoing investigation. The children are safe at this police, county police said.
