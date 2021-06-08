ANGOLA — Just like two years ago, the chiller in the Steuben County Jail has broken down, right at a time when heat and humidity are up.
Sheriff R.J. Robinson said he is working on solving the issue, as well as providing temporary relief, just like two years ago.
“The chiller is blown and I have to get something temporary in there,” Robinson said.
Unlike two years ago, finding replacement parts for the jail’s air conditioning system — which is some 20 years old — is proving difficult.
“We’re currently repairing a 1991 system,” Robinson said.
In a meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday, Robinson said it will cost some $200,000 to replace the defective system.
Commissioner President Wil Howard is working with the county’s HVAC contractor, Delta T, on quotes for a new system.
Robinson said only the chiller and not the heating system would be replaced.
The project comes at a time when officials were looking at a new roof for the jail, which opened in 1992.
Robinson said a new chiller was more important with the summer not even officially underway. He joked that the staff will just have to get out the buckets to catch the rain when it starts falling.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Steuben County Council, the Sheriff’s Department spending of a $15,000 Lake and River Enhancement grant for its Marine Patrol was approved.
“That’s how we pay for the man hours, fuel for the boats, repairs for the boats, lifts,” Robinson said.
The grant has decreased over the years, he said. The LARE grants are funded through boat registration money.
Councilwoman Ruth Beer asked if the sheriff requests funding from the various lake associations to help cover the costs of the Marine Patrol, which has assumed much more lake patrolling from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources over the past years.
“Yes, we do ask,” Robinson said.
“That’s why I say, can you ask,” Beer said.
Robinson said over the years the Sheriff’s Department has received numerous donations and gifts — in the form of boats and air boats — and annual monetary donations that help with funding the program.
He also said the program is important because the department has to provide police and rescue services on the lakes. He pointed out Lake James and its four connecting lakes, which are some of the busiest in the county.
With the large sandbar where people congregate on the first basin of James, it can be quite busy for the marine officers.
“There is no way to get out to the sandbar (without boats),” Robinson said.
The Sheriff’s Department keeps two boats moored at Pokagon State Park for use of patrolling on the Lake James chain.
He said the department provides patrolling services on upward of 70 of the county’s 100-plus lakes during a typical summer.
